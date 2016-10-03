

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are higher on Monday as worries about Deutsche Bank eased following media reports that the German lender's hefty U.S. fine could be reduced by more than half. Meanwhile, crude oil futures declined in Asian trades after rising on Friday.



On Friday, AFP reported that Deutsche Bank is nearing a $5.4 billion settlement with the U.S. Justice Department over its mortgage lending activities before the financial crisis. The Department of Justice had earlier asked the bank to pay a $14 billion fine to settle civil claims related to its residential mortgage-backed securities.



The Australian market is advancing on improved risk appetite following the positive cues from Wall Street Friday. In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 50.50 points or 0.93 percent to 5,486.40. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 47.30 points or 0.86 percent to 5,572.50.



The big four banks are among the leading gainers. ANZ Bank, Westpac, National Australia Bank and Commonwealth Bank of Australia are higher in a range of 0.9 percent to 1.9 percent.



Among oil stocks, Oil Search is adding 0.6 percent, while Santos is rising almost 3 percent and Woodside Petroleum is higher by more than 1 percent after crude oil prices rose.



In the mining space, BHP Billiton is adding more than 1 percent and Fortescue Metals is rising 0.7 percent, while Rio Tinto is declining 0.4 percent.



Gold miner Newcrest Mining is edging up 0.09 percent, while Evolution Mining is down 0.2 percent.



Woolworths said it has completed the A$165 million sale of its Home Timber and Hardware business to Metcash. The supermarket giant's shares are adding 0.3 percent.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Monday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7661, up from US$0.7604 on Friday.



The Japanese market is rising, as easing worries about German lender Deutsche Bank and a weaker yen lifted investor sentiment. Investors also digested the Bank of Japan's quarterly Tankan survey, which showed that confidence at big Japanese manufacturers held steady in September, compared to three months earlier.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 156.79 points or 0.95 percent to 16,606.63, off a high of 16,652.16 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Panasonic is advancing almost 1 percent, Sony and Toshiba are higher by more than 1 percent each, and Canon is up 0.8 percent.



Automaker Toyota is adding 0.8 percent and Honda is rising 2 percent. Fast Retailing is advancing more than 1 percent and SoftBank is declining 0.2 percent.



In the oil sector, Inpex is down 0.6 percent and JX Holdings is losing 0.5 percent despite higher crude oil prices. In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is rising more than 1 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Tokuyama Corp. is rising more than 6 percent, while Mitsui Mining & Smelting and Sumco Corp. are advancing almost 5 percent each.



Meanwhile, Kawasaki Heavy Industries is falling more than 10 percent after the company reported a weaker than expected operating profit for the first half of the year and lowered its full-year forecast.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 101 yen-range on Monday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Singapore and Taiwan are also in positive territory, while New Zealand is marginally lower. Markets in China, South Korea and Malaysia are closed for public holidays.



On Wall Street, stocks rallied on Friday, lifted by a surge in shares of Deutsche Bank. The Dow jumped 164.70 points or 0.9 percent to 18,308.15, the Nasdaq advanced 42.85 points or 0.8 percent to 5,312.00 and the S&P 500 climbed 17.14 points or 0.8 percent to 2,168.27.



The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Friday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index inched up by 0.1 percent and the German DAX Index jumped by 1 percent.



Crude oil futures continued the week's rally on Friday, cutting into quarterly losses on hopes OPEC will follow through with supply quotas. WTI oil for November delivery settled at $48.24 a barrel, up 41 cents, or 0.9 percent, on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX