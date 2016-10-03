

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's factory activity expanded for the first time in seven months in September, though marginally, survey figures from Markit Economics showed Monday.



The Nikkei Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 50.4 in September from 49.5 in August. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector, while a score below 50 suggests contraction.



Output grew for the second consecutive month in September, while new orders declined at a slower pace. As a result, firms raised their staffing levels during the month, with the rate of job creation picking up slightly.



On the price front, both input and output prices decreased further in September.



