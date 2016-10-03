

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The yen fell to a 4-day low of 77.50 against the Canadian dollar, from Friday's closing value of 77.11.



Against the euro, the pound and the Swiss franc, the yen dropped to 114.12, 131.49 and 104.52 from last week's closing quotes of 113.85, 131.31 and 104.18, respectively.



Against the U.S., the Australian and the New Zealand dollars, the yen edged down to 101.67, 77.72 and 73.89 from last week's closing quotes of 101.28, 77.52 and 73.75, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 80.00 against the loonie, 117.00 against the euro, 138.00 against the pound, 107.00 against the franc, 105.00 against the greenback, 79.00 against the aussie and 75.00 against the kiwi.



