24hr Bookkeeper, Hemingway Bailey, Moore Details Bookkeeping and New Wave Business Solutions compete for votes in final contest phase

The final phase of the Global Firm of the Future contest has arrived and Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq:INTU) needs the public's help to crown the grand prize winner. Starting today through October 15, 2016, Intuit invites the public to visit http://www.firmofthefuture.com/contest and vote for one of the top four Global Firm of the Future finalists: 24hr Bookkeeper, Hemingway Bailey, Moore Details Bookkeeping and New Wave Business Solutions. These four firms represent the best of the best from Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Before casting their vote, the public can watch a video of each firm that highlights how they embody the attributes of being a future-ready firm. The attributes of a Global Firm of the Future include adopting online technologies, implementing fixed and value-based pricing and connecting with clients and prospects in innovative ways that help them grow and meet the dynamic needs of their small business clients. The videos are available in an online gallery on the Firm of the Future website, where the public also can cast their votes.

"From leveraging the benefits of cloud technology to focusing on growth and their roles as strategic advisors to their small business clients, these top four firms are leading the industry on its journey to being future-ready," said Rich Preece, vice president, Intuit Small Business Group, Accountant Segment. "I am very excited to see who the public will choose as this year's winner."

For the final phase of the judging process, Intuit provided a videographer and film producer to work directly with each finalist to create a high-quality video depicting what makes their firm a Firm of the Future. Voters can watch these videos via the online gallery and register to cast their votes for the following finalists:

24hr Bookkeeper of Hibbing, Minn. United States

Hemingway Bailey of Beverley, United Kingdom

Moore Details Bookkeeping of Quinte West, Ontario, Canada

New Wave Business Solutions of Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia

All voters must register and will only be permitted to vote once per day during the open voting period. The top four finalists will each receive a $5,000 USD cash prize and two tickets to Intuit's third QuickBooks Connect, October 24-26, in San Jose, California. The finalist whose video receives the highest number of votes will be named the Grand Prize Winner at the conference and receive $10,000 USD.

Register for QuickBooks Connect and meet the four finalists, in addition to connecting, learning and getting inspired by a dynamic lineup of speakers including Shaquille O'Neal, Tony Hawk, and world gold medalists Michael Phelps and Simone Biles. Geni Whitehouse, Mark Wickersham and Ron Baker are also among the breakout session speaker lineup. Rock band and platinum recording artist Third Eye Blind will perform at Connectfest, the QuickBooks Connect evening celebration on Oct. 25.

To cast votes through October 15, visit the firms' entries on the Firm of the Future website. To join the conversation, share on Facebook and Twitter using QBFirmOfTheFuture.

About Intuit Inc.

Intuit Inc. creates business and financial management solutions that simplify the business of life for small businesses, consumers and accounting professionals.

Its flagship products and services include QuickBooks® and TurboTax®, which make it easier to manage small businesses and tax preparation and filing. Mint provides a fresh, easy and intelligent way for people to manage their money, while Intuit's ProConnect brand portfolio includes ProConnect Online, ProSeries® and Lacerte®, the company's leading tax preparation offerings for professional accountants.

Founded in 1983, Intuit had revenue of $4.7 billion in its fiscal year 2016. The company has approximately 7,900 employees with major offices in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, India, Australia and other locations. More information can be found at www.intuit.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161002005029/en/

Contacts:

Intuit Inc.

Danielle Ferris, 650-944-2391

danielle_ferris@intuit.com

or

Access Emanate Communications

Vanessa Piccinini, 415-844-6252

vpiccinini@access-emanate.com