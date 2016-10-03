

Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining



3 October 2016



Vast Resources plc ('Vast' or the 'Company')



Commercial Zinc Production Commences at Manaila Polymetallic Mine, Romania



Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company with operations in Romania and Zimbabwe, is pleased to announce that full-scale commercial zinc production has commenced at its Manaila Polymetallic Mine in Romania ('MPM' or 'Manaila'), providing the Company with a second commodity and revenue stream in addition to copper. * Full scale zinc production commenced with 50 tonnes of concentrate produced since initial commissioning in first week of September. * Targeting production of 150 tonnes per month from October 2016 onwards. * Steady increase in zinc concentrate grade from an 18% zinc concentrate to 35% concentrate - average concentrate grade of 27% in the first month of production. Targeting a long term grade of 35% zinc. * Reprocessing of copper tailings to extract zinc content now underway. * Zinc concentrate contains circa. 2.5ppm gold and 250ppm silver.



Roy Pitchford, Chief Executive Officer of Vast, commented: 'Our Manaila Mine is going from strength-to-strength. The commercial production of a zinc concentrate, coupled with the high quality copper concentrate that we are now producing, will directly enhance profitability through both the increase in revenue and the reduction in costs per tonne. These recent operational achievements have transformed Manaila's performance and I look forward to presenting our next quarterly production report with this in mind.'



