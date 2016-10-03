Regulatory News:

DDM Treasury Sweden AB (NGM: DDM1), a specialist investor in and manager of non-performing loans and distressed assets, announces that it has fully redeemed its SEK 31M 18% subordinated notes on their final maturity date of 30 September 2016.

The redemption was financed using cash on hand. This transaction has enabled DDM Treasury Sweden AB to reduce its gross debt and its cost of debt.

Roschier acted as DDM's legal advisors in conjunction with the redemption of the subordinated notes.

DDM Treasury Sweden AB (publ) (NGM: DDM1) is a subsidiary wholly owned by DDM Holding AG. DDM Holding AG (First North Stockholm: DDM) is a key acquirer and manager of distressed assets. Since 2007, the DDM Group has built a successful platform in Eastern Europe, currently managing 2.3 million receivables with a nominal value of over EUR 2.1 billion.

