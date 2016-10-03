In the Annual Report 2015, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of DKK 150 million. The buy-back was initiated on 15 February 2016 and will be completed no later than 31 December 2016.



The purpose of buying back shares is to reduce the share capital of Spar Nord, and the programme is executed under the European Commission's Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation")



In week 39 of 2016, the following transactions have been made under the programme:



Number of shares VWAP Gross value (DKK) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Accumulated from last announcement 1,901,000 104,996,367 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 26 September 2016 9,000 65.22 586,980 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 27 September 2016 8,000 64.53 516,240 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 28 September 2016 8,000 64.00 512,000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 29 September 2016 7,000 64.21 449,470 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 30 September 2016 8,000 63.10 504,800 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Total - week 39 40,000 2,569,490 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Total - accumulated 1,941,000 107,565,857 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2,148,200own shares, equal to 1.71 per cent of the Bank's share capital.



Questions regarding this announcement can be directed to the undersigned at tel. +45 25 27 05 80.



Sincerely yours, Spar Nord



Ole Madsen Senior Vice President, Communication & IR Telephone: +45 96344010 oma@sparnord.dk



