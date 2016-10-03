Beginning October 3, 2016 LHV Pank will start providing liquidity for shares of AS Olainfarm in the Official list of NASDAQ Baltic. Since April 2, 2012 AS Olainfarm was the only Latvian company AS Olainfarm that had a liquidity provider for its shares. Up until now, the liquidity was provided only by Siauliu Bankas (initially Finasta), since October 3, liquidity will be provided by both, Siauliu Bankas and LHV Pank.



Olaine, 2016-10-03 08:25 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LHV Pank as a liquidity provider for shares of Olainfarm has obliged to maintain both, bid and ask positions, in a certain volume with the certain spread during the trading session. LHV Pank will maintain bid and ask positions for maximum of 15 000 euros per day with the maximum spread of 2.5%. Value of either bid or ask position will not be less than 3000 euros. Investors and existing shareholders of AS Olainfarm will therefore be given opportunity to sell or buy smaller amounts of shares with less impact on a price of share. It is expected that involving the second liquidity provider will further improve liquidity of shares of AS Olainfarm.



LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group's key subsidiaries are AS LHV Pank and AS LHV Varahaldus. LHV employs over 250 people and over 100,000 customers use LHV's banking services. Pension funds managed by LHV have over 170,000 customers.



JSC Olainfarm is one of the biggest pharmaceutical companies in Latvia with more than 40 years of experience in production of medication and chemical and pharmaceutical products. A basic principle of company's operations is to produce reliable and effective top quality products for Latvia and the rest of the world. Products made by the Group are being exported to more than 35 countries of the world, including the Baltics, Russia, other CIS, Europe, Asia, North America and Australia.



Information prepared by:



Salvis Lapins JSC Olainfarm Member of the Management Board Rupnicu iela 5, Olaine, Latvia, LV 2114 Phone: +371 6 7013 717 Fax: +371 6 7013 777 E-mail: Salvis.Lapins@olainfarm.lv