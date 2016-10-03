

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Corp. (TYT.L, TM) announced plans to launch sales of 'Kirobo Mini' communication partner through Toyota vehicle dealers across Japan in 2017. Kirobo Mini is a miniature communication partner developed to provide companionship. It is a manifestation of the Toyota Heart Project, which aims to develop a distinctly humanlike interaction between man and machine. Kirobo Mini turns its head toward the person speaking and engages in casual conversation while moving its head and hands.



Kiboro Mini's conversation abilities are mainly made possible by connecting Kirobo Mini via Bluetooth 2 to smartphones installed with a dedicated app. A built-in camera enables Kirobo Mini to recognize people's facial expressions, through which it tries to detect their emotions so that it can accordingly adjust its manner of speaking and moving.



Kiboro Mini is tentatively priced at 39,800 yen, excluding tax. The company said the nationwide rollout will be preceded by presales at designated dealers in Tokyo and Aichi Prefecture during the winter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX