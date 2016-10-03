

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - ITE Group PLC (ITE.L), an international exhibitions group, Monday said its performance in the fourth quarter was broadly in line with management expectations. Revenues were about 23 million pounds, same as last year. For the full year, the company's expectations remain unchanged with revenues expected to be about 133 million pounds, lower than last year's 136 million pounds.



In its trading update for the year ended September 30, the company noted that as expected, like-for-like revenues are down by 8%, as the impact of difficult economic conditions in core markets continue to be reflected in the results.



Whilst the Group has benefited from Sterling weakness since June on the translation of overseas revenues, the attempted coup in Turkey in July has negatively impacted September events in the region. The latest results also included its leading food exhibition World Food Moscow, but the challenging conditions in Moscow resulted in a further decline in space sales, in line with management expectations.



The company will announce its preliminary full-year results on November 29.



Looking ahead, the company said that its trading conditions in a number of the regions in which it operates continue to be challenging, as expected.



In addition, the recent attempted coup in Turkey has significantly affected international travel to the region and bookings on Turkish events. The improvement in relations between Russia and Turkey is a positive development but the company said it does not expect to see the benefits of this to materialise until 2018.



