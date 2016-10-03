sprite-preloader
Montag, 03.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

58,87 Euro		-0,26
-0,44 %
WKN: 886455 ISIN: GB0009895292 Ticker-Symbol: ZEG 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
ASTRAZENECA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ASTRAZENECA PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
57,94
59,11
08:46
58,02
58,88
08:56
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALLERGAN PLC
ALLERGAN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALLERGAN PLC205,51-0,28 %
ASTRAZENECA PLC58,87-0,44 %