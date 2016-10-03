

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intertek Group Plc (ITRK.L), a provider of quality and safety services, Monday said it acquired EWA-Canada from Electronic Warfare Associates Inc. EWA-Canada, headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, generated revenues of c. C$15 million in 2015.



Cyber security firm EWA-Canada's service portfolio includes IT network security solutions for network carriers, product security evaluations according to the Common Criteria standard, network security evaluations as well as other IT assurance services.



André Lacroix, Chief Executive Officer of Intertek, said, 'The acquisition of EWA-Canada with its leading cyber security assurance solutions will broaden our Total Quality customer offering to seize the attractive growth opportunities in the fast growing IoT market...'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX