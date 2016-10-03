Asiakastieto Group Oyj: Asiakastieto Group's acquisition of Intellia finalised

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 3 OCTOBER 2016, 9.30 A.M. EEST

Asiakastieto Group's acquisition of Intellia finalised

Asiakastieto Group has finalised the acquisition of the entire capital stock of Intellia Oy, a provider of sales and marketing services, from Ilves Solutions Oy and the private shareholders of the company. The agreement was signed on 30 August 2016 and the transaction entered into force on 1 October 2016.

Asiakastieto Group is one of the leading Finnish providers of business and consumer information services. The Group's products and services are primarily used for risk management, finance and administration, decision-making and sales and marketing purposes. At the end of 2015, the Group had around 13 000 contractual clients. It serves several industries, the largest ones including finance and banking as well as wholesale and retail sectors and expert service companies. In 2015, the Group's net sales were EUR 43,7 million and it had 152 employees at the end of 2015. Asiakastieto Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the ticker ATG1V. More information about Asiakastieto Group is available at www.asiakastieto.fi.

