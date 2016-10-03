

CINCINNATI (dpa-AFX) - Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) announced the completion of its Reverse Morris Trust transaction with Coty Inc. (COTY), including the transfer of its global fine fragrances, salon professional, cosmetics and retail hair color businesses, along with select hair styling brands.



On September 30, 2016, P&G completed a split-off transaction whereby P&G provided its shareholders with the opportunity to exchange their shares of P&G common stock for Galleria Co. common stock. Effective October 1, 2016, Galleria Co. merged with a subsidiary of Coty and became a wholly owned subsidiary of Coty, whereby Galleria Co. common stock was converted to common stock of Coty Inc.



As part of the transaction, P&G retired 105.0 million shares of P&G stock, behind the exchange of 409.7 million shares of Galleria Co., which converted into common shares of Coty. At P&G's closing stock price on Friday, September 30 of $89.75, these shares represent value of $9.4 billion. In addition, Galleria Co. assumed approximately $1.9 billion of debt in the transaction, the proceeds of which were subsequently distributed to P&G prior to the consummation of the split/merger. The combination of the stock retirement and debt proceeds results in a total value of approximately $11.4 billion.



