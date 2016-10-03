

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK-based engineering solutions provider Weir Group Plc. (WEIR.L) announced Monday the appointment of John Heasley as Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect. Heasley succeeds Jon Stanton who was appointed Weir Group Chief Executive on October 1.



Heasley has worked with Weir since 2008 and been a member of the Group Executive since 2014 as Divisional Managing Director of the Flow Control division. He joined Weir as Group Financial Controller.



The company noted that a recruitment process is under way to appoint a new Divisional Managing Director of Weir Flow Control and a further announcement will be made in due course.



Stanton said, 'Weir possesses an outstanding leadership team around the world and John's appointment reflects the depth of talent within the Group. Under his leadership, Flow Control achieved significant operational and financial improvement. I look forward to working with him and the rest of the global team as we continue to deliver sustainable growth for our shareholders and further innovative solutions for our customers.'



