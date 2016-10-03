

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - TeliaSonera AB (TEE.L, TLSN) announced it has signed a new dual tranche 1.5 billion euros Revolving Credit Facility with a group of thirteen relationship banks. The facility has a tenor of 5 years and includes two extension options of one year each, at the approval of the lenders.



The company said the new facility will replace the existing 1.0 billion euros credit facility dated December 20, 2010, and 1.0 billion euros credit facility dated June 9, 2014.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX