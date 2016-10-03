

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Henderson Group plc (HGG.L) said that it has stopped its on-market share buyback programme, as a result of the company and Janus Capital Group reaching a definitive agreement for an all-stock merger of equals. The buyback programme was first announced on 18 May 2016.



Under the Buyback, the Company has not bought back any of its ordinary shares of 12.5 pence each , nor has it bought back any of its CHESS Depository Interests or 'CDIs'. Accordingly, the Company has not expended any cash on buying back either shares or CDIs under the Buyback.



Earlier today, Henderson Group and Janus Capital Group announced their Boards have agreed to an all-stock merger of equals. The combined company will be named Janus Henderson Global Investors plc. Henderson and Janus shareholders are expected to own approximately 57% and 43% respectively of Janus Henderson Global Investors' shares on closing. The merger will be effected via a share exchange with each share of Janus common stock exchanged for 4.7190 newly issued shares in Henderson.



