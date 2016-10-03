

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone manufacturing growth accelerated as estimated in September, final data from Markit showed Monday.



The Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 52.6, in line with flash estimate, from 51.7 in August. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Growth of output, new orders, new export business and employment all improved in September.



'The PMI points to production rising at a steady 2 percent annual pace in the third quarter, with momentum picking up in September,' Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, said.



Among member nations, Germany and Austria registered the fastest growth in September. Italy returned to expansion, while France moved closer to stabilization.



Germany led the way, with its PMI rising to a three-month high, Markit said. Germany's Markit/BME factory PMI climbed to 54.3 from 53.6 in August.



The PMI has signaled growth in each of the past 22 months. The final reading matched the preliminary estimate.



The French manufacturing PMI improved to 49.7 from 48.3 in August. This was the highest score in seven months and only just below the neutral 50.0 mark. The reading was also above the flash estimate of 49.5.



