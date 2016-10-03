Due to closed markets in Germany on October 3, the Exchange has decided to suspend trading in products on CPH ETN, please see attached list, trading will be resumed tomorrow. Products marked in bold letters will be resumed today at 15.30 CET.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +45 3377 0460, or surveillancedk@nasdaq.com



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=588365