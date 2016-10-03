Company announcement Group Communications Company announcement No. 43/2016 Holmens Kanal 2 - 12 DK-1092 København K Tel. +45 45 14 56 95 3 October 2016



Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 39



On 2 February 2016, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme. The programme is executed under the European Commission's Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation"). The share buy-back for a total of DKK 9 billion will be made in the period from 4 February 2016 to no later than 3 February 2017.



The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 39:



Number VWAP Gross value of shares DKK DKK ------------ -------------- Total, latest announcement 31,479,852 5,770,400,249 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 September 2016 172,000 189.35 32,568,200 -------------------- 27 September 2016 173,000 188.06 32,534,380 -------------------- 28 September 2016 175,000 192.00 33,600,000 -------------------- 29 September 2016 171,000 192.99 33,001,290 -------------------- 30 September 2016 175,000 190.90 33,407,500 -------------------- Total accumulated over week 39 866,000 165,111,370 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total accumulated during the share buyback 32,345,852 5,935,511,619 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above, Danske Bank A/S holds a total of 35,072,541 own shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers, or 3.57% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.



We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed and aggregated form provided in accordance with the Commissions delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



