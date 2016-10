BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Markit releases U.K. factory PMI data at 4:30 am ET Monday. The indicator is expected to fall to 52.1 in September from 53.3 in August.



Ahead of the data, the pound declined against its major rivals.



The pound was worth 1.2857 against the greenback, 0.8740 against the euro, 130.42 against the yen and 1.2492 against the Swiss franc as of 4:25 am ET.



