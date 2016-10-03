

OCTOPUS ECLIPSE VCT PLC



3 October 2016



Declaration of Special Dividend



The Board of Octopus Eclipse VCT plc is pleased to announce a special dividend of 8p per share. This represents the Board's continued commitment to pay special dividends as a result of successful sales of portfolio companies. In June the Company exited its holding in Tristar, returning a significant amount of cash to the VCT.



The special dividend will be paid on 2 December 2016 to shareholders on the register on 18 November 2016.



For further information please contact:



Nicola Board Company Secretary 020 7776 8663



