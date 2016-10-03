

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's factory activity expanded modestly in September after contracting in the previous month, survey figures from Markit Economics showed Monday.



The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, rose to 51.0 in September from 49.8 in August.



Any reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a score a below 50 suggests contraction in the sector.



Both output and new orders grew at slower rates in September. Manufacturers raised their staffing levels further and the rate of job creation picked up slightly since August.



Firms also lifted their buying levels in September, reversing the decline recorded in the preceding survey period.



On the price front, input prices rose in September, largely due to higher prices paid for metals. At the same time, selling prices fell for ninth successive month.



