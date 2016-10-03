

PANAMA (dpa-AFX) - Carnival Corp. (CCL.L, CUK, CCL) announced it has signed a framework agreement with Shell Western LNG B.V. to be its supplier of marine liquefied natural gas to power the fully LNG-powered cruise ships. Under the agreement, Shell will initially supply Carnival Corporation's AIDA Cruises and Costa Cruises brands with fuel for two new LNG-powered ships expected to launch in 2019.



The agreement builds on the partnership established between Carnival Corporation's AIDA Cruises brand and Shell in April to supply its AIDAprima ship with LNG to power the vessel while docked.



