

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's manufacturing sector expanded at a faster pace in September, survey data from the Danske Bank and the logistics association NIMA showed Monday.



The factory Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 52.6 in September from 50.3 in August. A reading above 50 indicates expansion.



The new order index climbed to 54.8 from 51.8 a month ago. Likewise, the production sub-index surged to 56.2 from 50.3.



The employment indicator came in at 47.5, down from 47.7 in the prior month. The supplier delivery time index slid marginally to 52.6 from 52.7 in August.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX