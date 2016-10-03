

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech manufacturing activity expanded at the quickest pace in four months in September, survey figures from IHS Markit showed Monday.



The Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, rose to 52.0 in September from 50.1 in August. Economists had expected the index to climb to 51.7.



Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



New orders returned to growth in September, though the rate of expansion was moderate. Consequently, production increased at the fastest pace since April.



Manufacturers raised their payroll numbers further in September. Moreover, the rate of growth accelerated to the highest since May.



On the price front, input price inflation accelerated to a 14-month high in September, driven by higher prices of metals, cotton, dairy products and oil-related inputs. Meanwhile, output prices broadly unchanged.



