

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European stocks traded mostly higher on Monday, even as lingering concerns over Deutsche Bank and Italy's banking sector woes kept investors somewhat cautious.



The focus also returned to the thorny issue of the Brexit after British Prime Minister Theresa May said Sunday that Britain will trigger the formal process for leaving the European Union before the end of March.



Regional data painted a mostly positive picture, with Eurozone manufacturing growth accelerating as estimated in September, while a survey showed the British manufacturing sector expanded at the fastest pace since mid-2014 in September on faster growth in output and new orders.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.2 percent in midday after closing marginally higher on Friday. German markets were closed for a public holiday.



France's CAC 40 index was moving up 0.3 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was rallying as much as 1.1 percent to hit a 16-month high.



Henderson Group shares soared over 12 percent in London. The investment management firm and U.S.-based Janus have agreed to an all-stock merger of equals as part of efforts to cut costs and increase diversification.



Vallourec, a producer of premium tubular solutions, rallied more than 3 percent in Paris after saying that it has finalized the merger of its two main Brazilian companies into Vallourec Solucoes Tubulares do Brasil.



Banks such as Credit Agricole, BNP Paribas and Lloyds Banking Group rose about half a percent each, as investors ponder the possibility of a settlement between Deutsche Bank and the U.S. Department of Justice.



Swiss drug giant Novartis also rose half a percent after presenting new findings from the largest global survey to date of people with psoriasis.



TeliaSonera AB shares advanced 1 percent. The company has signed a new dual tranche 1.5 billion euros revolving credit facility with a group of thirteen relationship banks.



Dutch banking firm ING Group NV slid half a percent on news that it plans to cut around 7,000 jobs by 2021.



