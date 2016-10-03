Land & Leisure A/S will be deleted from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading the A and B shares in Land & Leisure A/S is 7 October 2016.



The reason for deletion is that @Leisure B.V. on 10 October 2016 will initiate a compulsory redemption of the remaining shares in Land & Leisure A/S pursuant to sections 70-72 of the Danish Companies Act. The shareholders of Land & Leisure A/S will therefore be invited for a 4-week period ending on 8 November 2016 to transfer their shares in Land & Leisure A/S to @Leisure B.V.



ISIN: DK0010243534 --------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Land & Leisure A --------------------------------------------------------------- Listed capital (of DKK 3): 75,072,587 shares (DKK 225,217,761) --------------------------------------------------------------- CBR No.: 31 22 65 11 --------------------------------------------------------------- ICB: 5700 --------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: LL A --------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3402 ---------------------------------------------------------------



ISIN: DK0010240860 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: Land & Leisure B ---------------------------------------------------------- Listed capital (of DKK 3): 927,413 shares (DKK 2,782,239) ---------------------------------------------------------- CBR No.: 31 22 65 11 ---------------------------------------------------------- ICB: 5700 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: LL B ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3406 ----------------------------------------------------------



