WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) announced the company has signed an agreement for the sale of certain non-operated CO2 and waterflood assets in West Texas and New Mexico for $235 million, excluding closing adjustments. The properties averaged approximately 4,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the first half of 2016.



Since August 2015, Marathon Oil has announced or closed non-core asset sales in excess of $1.5 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX