SThree (STHR) SThree: Voting Rights and Capital 03-Oct-2016 / 11:23 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1 October 2016 SThree plc Voting Rights and Capital At the date of this announcement, SThree plc's issued share capital consists of 130,686,425 ordinary shares of 1p each with voting rights. Currently there are 1,814,082 shares held in Treasury, and the total number of voting rights in SThree plc is 128,872,343. The above figure of 128,872,343 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, SThree plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. Hanisha Hands-Patel Senior Company Secretarial Assistant SThree plc +44 (0)20 7268 6000 Language: English ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: POS TIDM: STHR Sequence Number: 3460 Time of Receipt: 03-Oct-2016 / 11:23 GMT/BST End of Announcement EQS News Service 508257 03-Oct-2016

