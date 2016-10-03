

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The major U.S. index futures suggests that Wall Street stocks may open higher on Monday, as the German financial giant Deutsche Bank is on a strong recovery path. Monthly auto sales data and economic readings on the domestic manufacturing sector are among the key data for the day. Asian stocks closed broadly higher and European stocks are also advancing.



As of 6:15 am ET, the Dow futures are climbing 17 points, the S&P 500 futures are advancing 1.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures are up 2.50 points.



U.S. stocks rose notably on Friday, benefiting from a substantial rebound by shares of Deutsche Bank. The Dow rose 0.9 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq and the S&P 500 gained about 0.8 percent each.



On the economic front, the Markit PMI manufacturing index for September will be released at 9.45 am ET. The index, based on monthly questionnaire surveys of selected companies, recorded a reading of 52.0 last month.



The Institute for Supply Management is scheduled to release its U.S. manufacturing PMI for September at 10.00 am ET. The economist are looking for a marginal growth to 50.2 from 49.4 in August, with the expectations suggesting that the sector moved back into expansion territory.



The Commerce Department is due to release its Construction Spending data for August at 10.00 am ET. The consensus estimate is for a growth of 0.3 percent compared to a no-change in the July.



In major corporate news, Electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc. (TSLA) said that it delivered about 24,500 vehicles in third-quarter, of which 15,800 were Model S and 8,700 were Model X. This was an increase of just over 70% from last quarter's deliveries of 14,402. Production rose to 25,185 vehicles in third-quarter. This was an increase of 37 percent from second-quarter production of 18,345.



Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) announced the completion of its Reverse Morris Trust transaction with Coty Inc. (COTY), including the transfer of its global fine fragrances, salon professional, cosmetics and retail hair color businesses, along with select hair styling brands.



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) and Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) announced that their two placebo-controlled Phase 3 studies evaluating investigational Dupixent in adult patients with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis met their primary endpoints.



Most Asian stocks closed higher on Monday, as European bank worries receded and an official survey showed activity in China's manufacturing sector expanded slightly in September. The markets in China, South Korea and Malaysia were closed for public holidays.



Japanese shares rallied as easing fears over Deutsche Bank's health helped to improve investors' risk appetite. The Nikkei average climbed 148.90 points or 0.91 percent to 16,598.70 after tumbling as much as 1.5 percent in the previous session. The broader Topix index closed 0.60 percent higher at 1,330.72.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 287.23 points or 1.23 percent at 23,584.



Australian shares rose notably, led by financials. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose by 42.60 points or 0.78 percent to 5,478.50 and the broader All Ordinaries index closed up 39.60 points or 0.72 percent at 5,564.80.



European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is up 0.31 percent, the German DAX is climbing 1.01 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is advancing 1.11 percent and the Swiss Market Index is up 0.45 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.11 percent.



