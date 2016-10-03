BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC - Total Voting Rights

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc ("the Company")



Voting Rights and Capital



In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 30 September 2016 its issued share capital consisted of 176,455,242 Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at 30 September 2016, the Company held 16,556,600 Ordinary Shares in treasury.



Shareholders should use as the denominator 176,455,242 for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Rules.



Contact:

Caroline Driscoll

Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited



Date:

3 October 2016

