

NORWALK (dpa-AFX) - Xerox (XRX) announced, following the separation of the company into two companies, Conduent Incorporated, the new business process services company, will trade on the NYSE under the symbol CNDT. Conduent will be a Fortune 500 scale business process services company with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics and automation. Xerox will continue to trade as XRX.



Xerox expects to complete its separation by year-end 2016. At the separation, Xerox shareholders will own all stock in both companies.



