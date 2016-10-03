sprite-preloader
03.10.2016
BLACKROCK INCOME STRATEGIES TRUST PLC - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire
London, September 30

BlackRock Income Strategies Trust plc ("the Company")

Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 30 September 2016 its issued share capital consisted of 267,037,282 Ordinary Shares of 25 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at 30 September 2016, the Company held 24,075,000 ordinary shares in treasury.

Shareholders should use as the denominator 267,037,282 for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.

Contact:
S Beynsberger
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Date:
3 October 2016


