With reference to stock exchange announcement dated 30 September 2016 regarding "New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S' Base Prospectus dated 13 May 2016", the Nykredit Group will pre-issue covered bonds (særligt dækkede obligationer - SDOs) on 4 October 2016 in accordance with the rules of the Danish Executive Order on bond issuance, balance principle and risk management of the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority.



The relevant bond is as follows:



ISIN Capital- Coupon Maturity LCR Currenc Pre-issue centre date level y (million) --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



DK00095123 SDO (H) Adjustabl 01/10/2020 1b DKK 4,000 45 e --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The pre-issued bond will subsequently qualify as Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) Level 1b asset. Following the daily tap-issues, the pre-issued bond will be reduced.



Questions may be addressed to Christian Mauritzen, Group Treasury, tel +45 44 55 10 14, or Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, Group Treasury, tel +45 44 55 15 21.



Other questions may be addressed to Corporate Communications, tel +45 44 55 14 50.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=588451