Announcement no. 21
3 October 2016
Financial calendar 2017
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S has planned the following dates in 2017 for the annual report and interim reports as well as the annual general meeting, etc.:
22 February 2017 Final deadline for shareholders to submit specific issues to be included on the agenda for
the annual general meeting
1 March 2017 Annual report 2016 (expected to be published before 9:00 hours CET)
5 April 2017 Annual general meeting (Radisson Blu Scandinavia Hotel, Amager Boulevard 70,
2300 Copenhagen, Denmark at 15:00 hours CET)
3 May 2017 Interim report - first quarter 2017 (expected to be published before 9:00 hours CET)
16 August 2017 Interim report - second quarter and first half-year 2017 (expected to be published before
9:00 hours CET)
8 November 2017 Interim report - third quarter 2017 (expected to be published before 9:00 hours CET)
Kind regards,
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
Jan Rindbo
CEO
For further information:
Martin Badsted, CFO, tel.: +45 3315 0451
Nicolai Bro Jöhncke, Head of Corporate Communications & CSR, tel.: +45 3315 0451
DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S, 52, STRANDVEJEN, DK-2900 HELLERUP, CVR NO. 67758919
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=588465
