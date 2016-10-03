Attached please find below text as PDF file.



Announcement no. 21



3 October 2016



Financial calendar 2017



Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S has planned the following dates in 2017 for the annual report and interim reports as well as the annual general meeting, etc.:



22 February 2017 Final deadline for shareholders to submit specific issues to be included on the agenda for



the annual general meeting



1 March 2017 Annual report 2016 (expected to be published before 9:00 hours CET)



5 April 2017 Annual general meeting (Radisson Blu Scandinavia Hotel, Amager Boulevard 70,



2300 Copenhagen, Denmark at 15:00 hours CET)



3 May 2017 Interim report - first quarter 2017 (expected to be published before 9:00 hours CET)



16 August 2017 Interim report - second quarter and first half-year 2017 (expected to be published before



9:00 hours CET)



8 November 2017 Interim report - third quarter 2017 (expected to be published before 9:00 hours CET)



Kind regards,



Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S



Jan Rindbo



CEO



For further information:



Martin Badsted, CFO, tel.: +45 3315 0451



Nicolai Bro Jöhncke, Head of Corporate Communications & CSR, tel.: +45 3315 0451



DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S, 52, STRANDVEJEN, DK-2900 HELLERUP, CVR NO. 67758919



