sprite-preloader
Montag, 03.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

27,91 Euro		-0,142
-0,51 %
WKN: 917029 ISIN: US3024451011 Ticker-Symbol: FL4 
Aktie:
Branche
Luftfahrt
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
FLIR SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FLIR SYSTEMS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,696
28,255
14:40
27,61
28,165
15:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FLIR SYSTEMS INC
FLIR SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FLIR SYSTEMS INC27,91-0,51 %