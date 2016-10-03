Regulatory News:

NetEnt (STO:NETB) has hired Therese Hillman as new CFO. Therese Hillman is a member of the board of directors at Unibet and has spent the past five years as CEO of Gymgrossisten, a subsidiary of the Qliro Group.

Today NetEnt announces that Therese Hillman has been hired as new CFO. She has spent the past five years as CEO of Gymgrossisten, where she was previously CFO. Therese Hillman is a member of the board of directors at Unibet, where she is part of the audit committee. She has a Master of Science (MSc) in Accounting and Finance from the Stockholm School of Economics. Therese Hillman will start her new position on January 9, 2017, and is replacing Maria Hedengren, who is leaving NetEnt as previously announced.

"I'm very pleased to welcome Therese Hillman to NetEnt. Her experience as CFO and CEO in a digital growth company will make her a strong contribution to the senior management team at NetEnt", says Per Eriksson, President and CEO of NetEnt.

