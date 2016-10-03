MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. (CSE: EAC)(CSE: EAC.CN) ("Earth Alive" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian Clean-Tech company, developer and manufacturer of state-of-the-art microbial technology-based products, is pleased to announce that it has been formally accepted as a member of the United Nations (UN) Global Compact. The Global Compact is the world's largest corporate citizenship initiative, with thousands of business participants, other stakeholders from civil society, labour, and government based in over 160 countries.

The UN Global Compact asks participating companies to pursue two complementary goals: (1) internalize the Ten Principles within the company's strategies, policies and operations and (2) undertake projects to advance the broader development goals of the United Nations, particularly the Sustainable Development Goals. Implementation of universal principles into business is a long-term process, and the Global Compact encourages participants to follow a path of continuous improvement. This commitment requires the sustained support of leadership through ongoing activities and partnerships, as well as a company's engagement in dialogues, willingness to learn and dedication to practical actions.

"It is an honour for Earth Alive to be accepted as participants in the UN Global Compact," stated David Gilmour, CEO of Earth Alive. "We are committed to making the UN Global Compact and its principles part of the strategy, culture and day-to-day operations of our Company, and to engage in collaborative projects which advance the broader development goals of the United Nations, particularly the Sustainable Development Goals."

Mr. Frederic Perron-Welch, Director of Sustainable Development for the Company further added, "Responsible business, rooted in universal principles, is essential to achieving transformational change through the Sustainable Development Goals, and successful implementation will strengthen the enabling environment for doing business and building markets around the world. By encouraging companies like Earth Alive to operate responsibly and take strategic actions that support society, joining the UN Global Compact will work to ensure that our business activities adds value not only to the bottom-line, but also to people, communities and the planet."

About The United Nations Global Compact:

The UN Global Compact is the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative. It calls upon companies to align strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption, and take actions that advance societal goals. To make this happen, the UN Global Compact supports companies to: 1) do business responsibly by aligning their strategies and operations with Ten Principles on human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption; and 2) take strategic actions to advance broader societal goals, such as the UN Sustainable Development Goals, with an emphasis on collaboration and innovation.

For additional information, please visit: https://www.unglobalcompact.org/

About Earth Alive Clean Technologies:

Earth Alive aims to be a key player in world markets of environmentally sustainable industrial solutions. The company works with the latest innovations in microbial technology to formulate and patent innovative products that can tackle the most difficult industrial challenges, once only reserved to environmentally harmful chemicals and additives. The company is focused on environmental sustainability in 1) dust control for the mining industry, and 2) the agriculture industry.

For additional company information, please visit: www.earthalivect.com and https://www.unglobalcompact.org/what-is-gc/participants/95031

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" occur. Although Earth Alive believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

For media information and interview requests:

Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc.

Mr. David Gilmour

514-814-2899

dgilmour@earthalivect.com



For investor relations:

Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc.,

Mr. Frederick Chabot

438-863-7071

frederick@contactfinancial.com



