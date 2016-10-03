NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- Today, Light Reading's Upskill University, a free online forum that focuses on delivering must-have education on the overall business transformation occurring in the telecommunications industry, welcomed Axel Clauberg, VP of Aggregation, Transport and IP (CTO-ATI) Architecture at Deutsche Telekom, to its list of elite Curriculum Advisors. In this role, Clauberg provides Upskill University editors with insight into the educational needs of leading global service providers as they move to upskill their workforce during this time of intense industry change.

Clauberg is the second Curriculum Advisor to join Upskill U. AT&T's Chris Rice, Vice President of Advanced Technologies & Architecture at AT&T Labs, joined in July.

Upskill U is a unique online community hosted by Light Reading in association with Cisco Systems, where service provider and enterprise decision makers can crowdsource the mission-critical intelligence they need to design and monetize all-IP networks.

"Network architects around the world are well aware that huge changes are taking place in the communications industry," said Clauberg. "As the landscape shifts, it's allowing new competitors to enter the space -- and new technologies and methodologies to become relevant. As a result, there is a clear need for education that provides them with the knowledge that they need to prepare themselves for the future."

"Upskill U is thrilled to welcome Clauberg as a Curriculum Advisor, and we look forward to working with him to shape our curriculum to meet the needs of the changing telecommunications industry," said Stephen Saunders, Founder and CEO of Light Reading. "Today, thanks to Upskill U, our 6,000-plus student body is gaining the business technology know-how required to succeed in a virtualized, software-defined future. Now, our dedicated team of Upskill U editors will be able to tap into Clauberg's insight to help shape upcoming curriculum and coursework."

Currently, within the Group CTO team, Clauberg is responsible for Deutsche Telekom's Aggregation, Transport and IP architecture. In addition, he is responsible for the Cloudification of Network Functions within the DT group. He has more than 30 years of experience in the IT and Telecommunications industry. Before joining Deutsche Telekom, he had various international leadership roles at Cisco Systems. He represents Deutsche Telekom in the Telecom Infrastructure Project, Open Networking Foundation and New IP Agency Board of Directors. He also acts as Advisory Director for the MEF Board.

Each Upskill U course is a free 45-minute session where students can ask questions, interact with other students with similar business and technological challenges and expertise and download a wealth of additional learning materials. Courses are archived, and online educational discussions take place 24 hours a day.

About Light Reading

Light Reading (www.lightreading.com) combines its research-led online communities and targeted events portfolio to help those in the global communications industry make informed decisions. Lightreading.com is the ultimate source for telecom analysis for more than 400,000 subscribers each month, leading the media sector in terms of traffic, content and reputation. Light Reading produces targeted communications events and focused one-day conferences each year for cable, mobile and wireline executives across five continents.

