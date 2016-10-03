STUDIO CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- The board of directors of Tix Corporation (OTCQX: TIXC), a leading provider of discount ticketing services, has maintained the company's regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.055 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on October 28, 2016 to all stockholders of record as of October 14, 2016.

About Tix Corporation

Tix Corporation (OTCQX: TIXC) provides discount ticketing services. It currently operates ten discount ticket stores in Las Vegas under its Tix4Tonight marquee, which offers up to a 50 percent discount for same-day shows, concerts, attractions and sporting events, as well as discount reservations for dining.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for the historical information contained herein, certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our future revenues and financial position. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company's filings with the OTCQX. The Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. A copy of the Company's filings can be found on the Company website at www.tixcorp.com or at www.otcmarkets.com.

