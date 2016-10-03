ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (OTCQB: GOVX), a biotechnology company specializing in developing human vaccines, announced today that its Senior Vice President of Research and Development, Dr. Farshad Guirakhoo, will present at three upcoming scientific conferences.

At the 2016 International Society for Vaccines Annual Congress, being held in Boston, MA on October 2-4, Dr. Guirakhoo's oral presentation is entitled "Unitizing MVA-VLP Platform for Development of Single Dose Vaccines: Tetravalent Vaccine Against Hemorrhagic Fever and Zika Viruses."

At the International Meeting on Emerging Diseases and Surveillance (IMED), to be held in Vienna, Austria on November 4-7, Dr. Guirakhoo's oral presentation is entitled, "Development of a Zika Vaccine Using a Novel MVA-VLP Platform."

At Vaccines R&D 2016, to be held in Cartagena, Colombia on November 10-12, Dr. Guirakhoo will give two talks, entitled "Development of a Tetravalent Vaccine for Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa Viruses" and "Development of a Vaccine for Zika."

Both Ebola and Zika viruses have been known for many years; yet, in recent epidemics, their emergence has caught public health officials off-guard, with no vaccines or drugs available to stem their global spread. Dr. Guirakhoo's presentations will focus on GeoVax's vaccine development efforts using its 4th generation Modified Vaccinia Virus Ankara (MVA) Virus-like Particle (VLP) technology, improved for transgene stability and designed to produce VLPs in the vaccinated individual. GeoVax's MVA-VLP platform has been validated in non-human primates (NHP) for Ebola, as well as in five human clinical trials for its HIV vaccine.

GeoVax's tetravalent vaccine against hemorrhagic fever viruses is composed of four recombinant MVA vectors that express VLPs displaying the native glycoproteins of the four target viruses (Ebola, Sudan, Marburg and Lassa). Initial proof of concept studies demonstrated 100% protection against a lethal dose of the Ebola virus in guinea pigs, Syrian golden hamsters, and NHPs (as a single dose or 2 dose regimen). This is the first report that a replication deficient MVA vector can confer full protection of NHP against Ebola after a single dose vaccination. The Company's next step is to test its full tetravalent vaccine in NHPs before proceeding to human phase 1 clinical testing.

For the Company's Zika vaccine, two MVA-VLP vaccine candidates are being developed from the Suriname 2015 strain of Zika virus. Animal efficacy experiments using two different mouse models developed at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the University of Georgia are currently ongoing.

