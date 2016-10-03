MENLO PARK, CA and HELSINKI, FINLAND -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- MariaDB® Corporation, the company behind the fastest growing open source database, today announced the general availability of MariaDB MaxScale 2.0, which adds new data streaming integration with Kafka, better security and high availability capabilities. MariaDB MaxScale is a next-generation database proxy that manages administrative functions like security, scalability, data streaming and high availability, enabling the database to focus on core functionality to drive faster innovation.

"To stay competitive, enterprises need to be highly responsive to allow for changes to web applications without downtime to the application or backend infrastructure," said Roger Bodamer, chief product officer at MariaDB Corporation. "MariaDB MaxScale decouples admin functionality from the database so the database and applications run at peak performance at scale. This decoupling enables businesses to iterate quickly to support the speed of innovation."

At its core, MaxScale has a multi-threaded, event-driven engine with its main functionality provided by plugins loaded at runtime. MaxScale plugins can handle the scalability and availability of a database cluster, and also secure it and manage the maintenance downtime. The unique plugin architecture of MaxScale makes it simple to extend with custom plugins that handle new tasks easily, enabling community contributors to extend the range and reach of MaxScale at every functional level.

New Features

MaxScale 2.0 enhances database security, high availability and adds new data streaming capabilities for scale-out environments.

Data Streaming: MaxScale 2.0 adds change data capture (CDC), which captures and streams all transactional data changes. This makes the data easily accessible to big data stores, like Hadoop, through messaging systems, like Kafka, for real-time analytics and machine learning applications.

Enterprise Security: MaxScale 2.0 builds on its advanced database firewall feature to also add end-to-end SSL to prevent unauthorized data access; MaxAdmin security enhancements to prevent attackers from gaining access and damaging configurations; and connection rate limitations to prevent DDoS attacks.

High Availability: MaxScale's high availability solution allows applications to be 100 percent operational without any single point of failure. MaxScale 2.0 adds a new feature to ensure there is no impact on read transactions when a node fails so user experience is never compromised.

MariaDB MaxScale 2.0 is available for download here.

Supporting Quotes

"At DBS Bank, we're investing heavily into analytics," said Madan Sugumar, application architect, Institutional Banking at DBS Bank. "The data streaming capabilities offered with MaxScale 2.0 will be a powerful new tool to stream the data from our MariaDB database and our Hadoop clusters. Ability to stream data from our OLTP MariaDB database to our Hadoop cluster in real time is critical for us to have real-time insight into our customer data. We're excited to add this to our current MaxScale environment."

"CARDFREE is changing the way merchants interact with customers by integrating POS systems with end-to-end capabilities such as mGifts, messaging, smart offers, loyalty, payments, order ahead and social media integration. With more than 22,000 current merchant locations, our traffic is growing at a massive rate," said David Ting, vice president of engineering at CARDFREE. "With this kind of explosive growth, we rely on MariaDB MaxScale and Galera Cluster to allow us to scale effectively. Beyond scalability, MaxScale's new high availability features will improve our uptime, which is absolutely critical to our business."

"MariaDB continues its track record of innovation with its release of MaxScale 2.0," said Jason Stamper, analyst, Data Platforms and Analytics, 451 Research. "This latest version offers enterprises advanced security, high availability and data streaming, necessary requirements for any company looking to respond to the exploding data market."

Resources

About MariaDB Corporation

MariaDB Corporation is the company behind MariaDB, the fastest growing Open Source database. Started by the founders of MySQL, MariaDB Corporation is reinventing the database to support today's enterprise needs. The company also builds complementary products, including MariaDB MaxScale and MariaDB ColumnStore, that are valuable for deploying MariaDB in large, mission-critical production environments.

MariaDB Corporation provides world-class support and training for its products. The company is an active sponsor of the MariaDB Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring continuity and open collaboration in the MariaDB ecosystem.