MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - October 03, 2016) - Tintri Inc., a leading producer of VM-aware storage (VAS) for virtualization and cloud environments, today announced that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Tintri in its 2016 Cloud Computing Partner Program Guide, a list of leading technology vendors with cloud-related partner programs that enable and accelerate the growth of solution providers' cloud initiatives. An increasing number of Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) and SaaS providers have turned to Tintri since the launch of the Tintri Cloud Service Provider Solution in February 2016.

CSPs and SaaS providers including Hostopia, Green Cloud, ProCirrus, StratoGen, Hosting.nl, We are Cloud, CentriLogic and Cirrity have adopted Tintri. VM-aware storage has made it possible for them to guarantee the performance of customer applications, establish different storage tiers and services, and then scale-out all-flash and hybrid storage that can be managed as a single, federated pool by just one employee.

The CRN 2016 Cloud Computing Partner Program Guide serves as a valuable resource for solution providers navigating the booming cloud marketplace, helping them to identify technology suppliers that offer innovative cloud solutions and partner programs. To qualify for participation in the Cloud Partner Program Guide, technology vendors must have a unique set of partner program benefits for solution providers that deliver cloud infrastructure or applications.

"In the last six months, CSPs have become one of Tintri's fastest growing markets," said Tintri Chairman and CEO, Ken Klein. "CSPs depend on highly virtualized and cloud environments, and Tintri makes it possible for CSPs to start with just 17 TB and scale-out to 10 PB. They can optimize the placement of every virtual machine across that footprint and even use Tintri's per-VM quality of service to establish tiers of storage. Tintri's CSP solution makes it easier for CSPs to add new services, improve customer experience and grow their business."

"As a cloud service provider, we don't know what virtualized workloads customers will add or modify next, so we need storage that is both extremely flexible and easy to manage," said Keith Coker, co-founder and CTO, Green Cloud. "After much investigation and testing, it was very clear to us that only Tintri solves the fundamental challenges of operating a highly virtualized environment. While we've grown our business 20x, our storage footprint has only grown 4x, and we spend a fraction of the time managing storage."

"Tintri's technology allowed us to establish tiers of performance, and the efficiency with which we can store and manage virtual machines enabled us to price offerings lower while maintaining margins," said Dan Timko, CTO at Cirrity. "We continue to add more and different workloads onto Tintri, scaling out our footprint without adding any management burden. Tintri has shifted storage from a pain point to a competitive advantage."

"IDC believes that service providers will specially benefit from real-time analytics as it will allow them to dynamically assign service group policies for QoS and data protection. The management console also allows admins to transfer and retain policy settings when a VM is moved between VMstores," said Archana Venkatraman, Senior Research Analyst, IDC. "In our opinion, VM-aware storage management capabilities allow enterprises to more intuitively manage storage at the application level and, importantly, gain efficiency by actually performing the storage operations at the VM level rather than the LUN level for mixed workloads."

