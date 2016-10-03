SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - October 03, 2016) -

WHO: A panel of leaders and entrepreneurs from some of the Bay Area's fastest-growing companies will share their collective expertise on office space and company culture, and how to combine the two to influence success. The diverse panel includes:

Moderator: James Richards, director of product management for TriNet and co-founder & former CEO of Teleborder, an immigration-screening platform for international employees that was acquired by TriNet in early 2016.

Mihir Shah, CEO of Drobo, creators of data storage products for small to midsize businesses.

Bru Maia, people & culture director at technology education community Galvanize.

Justin Bedecarre, co-founder and CEO of commercial real estate company HelloOffice.

Gabe Chao, managing director & real estate advisor at commercial real estate firm Newmark Cornish & Carey

WHAT: As your company grows and develops, so must your office space. This panel will share innovative ideas for designing a workplace that helps you reach your business goals. Topics include:

Maintaining your "startup culture" as your business expands.

Fostering collaboration in a growing office space.

Taking advantage of space to design an inspiring office culture.

This panel is open to all business owners, executives and entrepreneurs who want to learn how to transform their office environment on the path to success.

Complimentary refreshments, including drinks and appetizers, will be available.

WHEN: Wednesday, Oct 5, 2016

5:30 p.m. PT

WHERE: Galvanize San Francisco

44 Tehama St.

San Francisco, CA 94105

REGISTER: Register here.

CONTACT:



Jock Breitwieser

TriNet

Jock.Breitwieser@trinet.com

510.875.7250