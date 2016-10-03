KAPALUA, MAUI, HI -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- World-renowned for its outstanding location and services, the AAA Five-Diamond Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua on Maui, is proud to announce its newly refreshed one- and two-bedroom Residences along with several additional enrichments, which are sure to further enhance this celebrated luxury resort and maintain its esteemed reputation as one of Hawaii's top destinations.

Celebrated for its expertise in Hawaiian culture and design, noted Philpotts & Associates Interior Design team's vision for the new Residence interiors infuses Ritz-Carlton sophistication with contemporary furnishings and a Hawaiian sense of place. The reimagined interior décor incorporates the rich spectrum of the Maui beach resort's surroundings, from the earthy tones of the island's lush mountains and natural rainforest to the azure blue of the ocean. Beautiful woods and rich green, brown and cream hues mix seamlessly with elegant, new furnishings to create a warm, serene and naturally luxurious living space. Artwork created by local artisans and inspired by the natural beauty of the islands can be found throughout the Residences.

The enhanced kitchen makes each Residence feel like a home away from home with a double burner stovetop, refrigerator, freezer, dishwasher, convection microwave and an eat-up bar to maximize living space where families can come together and forge new traditions and memories. Kitchens are fully stocked with china, glassware, cutlery, cookware, utensils and appliances (toaster, blender and Nespresso coffee maker). For added convenience, the hotel offers an in-room shopping program which can be arranged in advance so that the suite will be fully stocked with a variety of beverages and snacks upon arrival.

The one-bedroom Residences have a separate bedroom with a king bed and a pull-out sofa in the living room. Two-bedroom units also have a connected second bedroom with two queen beds and separate full bathroom which are ideal for traveling families in need of connecting rooms and extra living space during their family vacation in Maui. These new one- and two-bedroom Residences are available now for reservations.

Guests residing in these new Residential units will enjoy the same world-class service and amenities for which The Ritz-Carlton is known, including twice daily turndown service, 24-hour in-room dining and concierge service, valet and self-parking, executive business services, guest activity center, multi-lingual staff and more. Specific to The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, guests will enjoy weekly cultural activities, onsite car rental services, complimentary shuttle service throughout the Kapalua resort, daily schedule of fitness and wellness classes, first-class spa and Jean-Michel Cousteau's Ambassadors of the Environment program.

In addition to newly renovated Residential suites, the beach resort boasts all new lounge chairs, sunbeds and palapas at the expansive 10,000 square foot, three-tier swimming pool and 20,000 square foot sundeck. Wireless high-speed internet has been enhanced throughout the hotel and all guest rooms and suites allowing up to five devices streaming simultaneously without interruption. The 24-hour ocean-view fitness center has been recently transformed with all new, top-of-line equipment and machines.

Guests will also enjoy an enhanced lobby lanai experience with fire pits, casual lounge seating and a brand new bar and cocktail menu. The Burger Shack is a new beachfront restaurant that opened this spring. At this casual, oceanfront hideaway guests can savor signature burgers, whimsical shakes, a selection of featured cocktails, and craft and local beer. These delicious bites can be enjoyed at the oceanfront restaurant under a canopy of coconut palms or can be packed in a beach-friendly to-go kit.

The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua is an AAA Five-Diamond oceanfront hotel located on 54 acres of Maui's lush northwest shore. The hotel is part of the 23,000-acre master-planned Kapalua resort on Maui, home to the celebrated Kapalua Wine and Food Festival and the champions only, PGA TOUR event, Tournament of Champions. The luxury Honolua bay resort is renowned for its world-class golf courses, an award-winning tennis facility, golden sand beaches and a myriad of restaurants and shops. For more information, visit www.kapalua.com.

For more information about or reservations at The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, please call (800) 262-8440, the hotel directly at (808) 669-6200, a travel professional or visit The Ritz-Carlton Web site at www.ritzcarlton.com/kapalua.

About The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua

The AAA Five-Diamond Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua showcases a stunning, destination resort offering 463 guestrooms, including 107 residential suites, boasting warm-hued wood floors, rich travertine bathrooms, flat-screen LCD televisions and Hawaiian-inspired artwork. The Ritz-Carlton Spa®, Kapalua beckons with treatment rooms framed by private garden showers, volcanic stone grottos, steam, sauna and whirlpool therapies, outdoor couple's hale (cabanas) and a fitness center and movement studio with spectacular ocean views. Jean-Michel Cousteau's Ambassadors of the Environment program offers all interest levels an array of outdoor activities from land to sea, led by trained naturalists. The breathtaking island resort also features six dining experiences, enhanced indoor/outdoor meeting space, an inviting children's pool and luxury cabanas. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua is nestled on 54 acres and enveloped by the 22,000 acre Kapalua Resort, renowned for two championship golf courses, award-winning restaurants and the site of an historic pineapple plantation.

About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C., of Chevy Chase, Md., currently operates more than 90 hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Caribbean. More than 30 hotel and residential projects are under development around the globe. For more information or reservations, visit the company web site at www.ritzcarlton.com, for the latest company updates, visit news.ritzcarlton.com and to join the live conversation, use RCMemories. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR).

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3062892



