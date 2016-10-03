sprite-preloader
Montag, 03.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

39,642 Euro		-0,634
-1,57 %
WKN: 857949 ISIN: US9497461015 Ticker-Symbol: NWT 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,071
39,183
17:04
39,064
39,189
17:04
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY26,428+0,17 %
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY39,642-1,57 %