Crop Protection Pesticides Market Offering Limited Choices as Key Players Like Bayer, Monsanto, DuPont, Syngenta are Moving Into the Future With Mergers and Acquisitions

According to the report " Crop Protection Pesticides market by Crop-based Application (Grains & Cereals, Oilseeds and Fruits & Vegetables), by Non-Crop-Based Applications (Turf & Ornamental Grass), by type (Synthetic and Bio-pesticides) and by Region - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2016-2021) ", published by Market Data Forecast, the global market is projected to reach USD 90.62 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 5.30% from 2016 to 2021.

Global Crop Protection Pesticides Market covers various types of products being used in the farms to safeguard the crops, by controlling the population of organisms considered harmful or those that can potentially damage or adversely affect the growth of crops. Pesticides are very important as they improve the quality and yield of agricultural produce. They are designed to protect crops from insects, diseases and weeds. Due to the environmental concerns regarding the use of synthetic pesticides, there is a great increase in the demand for eco-friendly bio-pesticides.

The advent of new agricultural technologies and increasing population growth rate with the rise in calorie intake per capita is fuelling the market for food grains which is subsequently increasing the market growth for crop protection pesticides market. The increased regulations on the usage of persistent organic pollutants is also increasing the use of bio-pesticides, thus fuelling the market growth. There is a great scope in the emerging and untapped markets like MEA and Latin America where there is large availability of fertile land and suitable climatic conditions for agriculture, where the demand for pesticides is said to be very high.

Global market for Pesticides is segmented based on Application and Type into further sub-segments as follows:

By Application

Crop-Based Applications

Grains & Cereals

Oilseeds

Fruits & Vegetables

Non-Crop-Based Applications

Turf & Ornamental Grass

By Type

Synthetic pesticides:

Herbicides

Insecticides

Fungicides

Other Synthetic Pesticides

Bio-pesticides

Geographically, the market for Crop Protection Pesticides is segmented as below:

North America Crop Protection Pesticides Market

Europe Crop Protection Pesticides Market

Asia-Pacific Crop Protection Pesticides Market

Latin America Crop Protection Pesticides Market

Middle-East and Africa Crop Protection Pesticides Market

Marrone Bio Innovations, DuPont, Arysta Life sciences, BASF, and Dow Agrosciences are the most active companies in the Global Crop Protection Pesticides market along with American Vanguard, Cheminova, Chemtura Corp, Monsanto, Natural Industries, Bayer CropScience, Novozymes A/S. Nufarm Ltd, Sumitomo Chemical, Syngenta AG, Valent Biosciences, FMC Corp, Isagro SpA, Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Makhteshim Agan, Chr Hansen and BioWorks.

The Global Crop Protection Pesticides Market Study offers you:

Global, regional and country-level analysis and forecasts of the study market; providing Insights on the major countries/regions in which this industry is blooming and to also identify the regions that are still untapped

and forecasts of the study market; providing Insights on the major countries/regions in which this industry is blooming and to also identify the regions that are still untapped Segment-level analysis in terms of technology, component, and type along with market size forecasts and estimations to detect key areas of industry growth in detail

in terms of technology, component, and type along with market size forecasts and estimations to detect key areas of industry growth in detail Identification of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges (DROC) in the market and their impact on shifting market dynamics

in the market and their impact on shifting market dynamics Study of the effect of exogenous and endogenous factors that affect the global market; which includes broadly demographic, economics, and political, among other macro-environmental factors presented in an extensive PESTLE Analysis

Study the micro environment factors that determine the overall profitability of an Industry, using Porter ' s five forces analysis for analyzing the level of competition and business strategy development

for analyzing the level of competition and business strategy development A comprehensive list of key market players along with their product portfolio, current strategic interests, key financial information, legal issues, SWOT analysis and analyst overview to study and sustain the market environment

along with their product portfolio, current strategic interests, key financial information, legal issues, SWOT analysis and analyst overview to study and sustain the market environment Competitive landscape analysis listing out the mergers, acquisitions, collaborations in the field along with new product launches, comparative financial studies and recent developments in the market by the major companies

listing out the mergers, acquisitions, collaborations in the field along with new product launches, comparative financial studies and recent developments in the market by the major companies An executive summary , abridging the entire report in such a way that decision-making personnel can rapidly become acquainted with background information, concise analysis and main conclusions

, abridging the entire report in such a way that decision-making personnel can rapidly become acquainted with background information, concise analysis and main conclusions Expertly devised analyst overview along withInvestment opportunitiesto provide both individuals and organizations a strong financial foothold in the market

