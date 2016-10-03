NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- The CMO Club is pleased to announce the 2016 nominees for the annual CMO Club Awards. Bestowed annually across 10 categories, the awards recognize top senior marketing executives and are the only awards of their kind given to CMOs by their peers. A total of four winners per category will be determined by October 12th, and all finalists, winners and the 2016 CMO Hall of Fame inductee will be honored at The CMO Awards Ceremony Dinner Nov. 15, 2016 in New York City.

Those eligible for award nomination must currently hold the title of CMO or be serving as a senior marketing executive for a major company, brand or organization. Eligibility does not require membership in The CMO Club.

Prior to The CMO Awards Dinner Nov. 15, all award finalists and winners will participate in an "All-Star" Thought Leadership Roundtable as well as participate in the development of a 2016 CMO Awards Winners Insights Report for CMO Club members.

CMO Club Founder and CEO, Pete Krainik, said, "This year's nominees represent the best and the brightest, and we are thrilled to have so many industry thought leaders in attendance. The fact that each year more than 100 CMOs attend the awards to honor their peers is a true testament to the pride and esteem the executives have for one another."

2016 CMO Awards Categories and Nominees

The CMO Leadership Award recognizes demonstrated leadership in building, leading and motivating a high performing marketing organization. The nominees are:

Clay Stobaugh EVP, CMO, John Wiley & Sons, Inc. Jane Wakely CMO, Global Chocolate, Mars Inc. Tammy Lewis CMO, CVS/caremark Martha Boudreau Chief Communications & Marketing Officer, AARP Christina Meringolo VP, Integrated Marketing Solutions, Bayer Consumer Health Ralph Santana EVP & Global CMO, HARMAN International Elissa Fink CMO, Tableau Software Tiffany Grinstead VP, Marketing, Nationwide Financial

The CMO Officers Award recognizes demonstrated ability to democratize the brand beyond the marketing department and/or to lead the growth agenda for the company across functional areas. The nominees are:

Karen Walker CMO, Cisco Dara Royer Chief Development & Marketing Officer, Mercy Corps Linda Boff CMO, GE Morag Lucey CMO, Avaya Arra Yerganian Chief Marketing & Branding Officer, Sutter Health Sheryl Adkins-Green CMO, Mary Kay, Inc. Anne Finucane Global Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer, Bank of America Keira Krausz EVP CMO, Nutrisystem

The CMO Rising Star Award recognizes a demonstrated range of capabilities in leading an organization, marketing innovation and leading a company's growth agenda, with fewer than 10 years of senior marketing experience. The nominees are:

Chris MacDonald CMO, Martin Automotive Group Inc. Lisa Goldson Armstrong VP, Global Strategy & Marketing, Pentair Gina McDuffie CMO, VER Amy Shah SVP CMO, TE Connectivity Leah Robert EVP, Camuto Group Shawn Millerick Head of Marketing, Alcon Patti Newcomer-Simmons VP, Head of Marketing, Intuit Ryan Linders VP CRM, Loyalty, & Marketing Analytics, Sally Beauty

The CMO Growth Award recognizes demonstrated leadership in the development and implementation of new strategies, tools and programs resulting in significant company growth. The nominees are:

Paul Suchman Global CMO, CBRE Kelly Bennett CMO, Netflix Carol Welch Head of Marketing, Costa Coffee Melanie Marcus VP Strategic Marketing, McKesson Health Solutions Sebastian Micozzi Global Head of Marketing - Digital, British American Tobacco Paula Puleo Blomquist CMO, Eyemart Express Russell Findlay EVP, Head of Marketing, Hiscox Kathy Collins Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer, H&R Block

The CMO Social Responsibility Award recognizes demonstrated leadership in corporate social responsibility and/or marketing efforts for social and other charitable causes -- "doing well by doing good." The nominees are:

Ann Davids SVP & CMO, Direct General Insurance Alison Lewis Global CMO, Johnson & Johnson Jennifer Layne Duhon Head of Brand Strategy & Stewardship, Shell Alan Bethke VP Marketing, Subaru of America Toby Purdy EVP & CMO, LALA U.S. Jaime Vasquez CMO, Britvic Americas Drew Slaven VP Marketing, Mercedes-Benz USA Claudia Schiepers CMO, Greystone & Co.

The CMO Content Engagement Award recognizes demonstrated leadership in creating and curating relevant and valuable content to develop brand affinity, engage audiences, create community and positively impact customer experiences. The nominees are:

Jay Spenchian EVP CMO, Tempur-Sealy International Michelle Fernandez Head of Marketing, HE, LG Electronics Luci Rainey SVP Consumer Marketing, Comcast Cable Diane Gage Lofgren CMO, Sharp HealthCare Maria Winans CMO, IBM Commerce, Social and Mobile, IBM Susan (Somersille) CMO, SunTrust Johnson Robert Rakowitz Head of Global Media, Mars Inc. David Beebe VP Global Creative & Content Marketing, Marriott International

The CMO President's Circle Award recognizes a marketing executive's demonstrated dedication to the mission of the CMO Club by building relationships with peer members, collaborating and sharing with members and helping new CMOs to benefit from the peer-based community conversations. The nominees are:

Christian Nolte VP Marketing &Global Business Development, Masonite International Karen Noel GM Marketing, Sprint Jerome Nadel CMO, Rambus Melinda Welsh CMO Home & Auto Finance, JPMorgan Chase & Co Julie Cary CMO, LaQuinta Dan Marks CMO, Hancock & Whitney Bank Colette LaForce SVP & CMO, ICF International Megan Lueders VP Marketing, Zenoss

The CMO Creativity and Story Telling Award recognizes demonstrated leadership in stand-out story telling and creativity that separates the brand from others in the category. The nominees are:

Maggie Chan Jones CMO, SAP Kristen Simmons CMO, Experian Consumer Services Al Perkinson VP Marketing, Costa Del Mar Elaine Leavenworth Chief Marketing and External Affairs Officer, Abbott Lee Applbaum CMO, Patron Spirits International AG Michael Donnelly SVP Global Digital Marketing, Mastercard Barry Westrum EVP, Marketing, International Dairy Queen Denise Karkos CMO, TD Ameritrade

The CMO Customer Experience Award recognizes demonstrated leadership in creating high-impact customer experiences. The nominees are:

Corey Maynard VP Marketing, YETI Coolers Alma Derricks VP Sales & Marketing RSD, Cirque du Soleil Simon Burch SVP Marketing, LVMH Patty Trevino GVP CMO, Bloomin' Brands, Inc. Dee Mc Laughlin VP Global Marketing, Forever 21 Louis Levesque VP Global Marketing & Consumer Experience, BRP Duncan Potter SVP Global Marketing, ARRIS Davide Moro VP Marketing, Nespresso

