MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- Matamec Explorations Inc. ("Matamec" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: MAT)(OTCQX: MHREF) is a junior mining exploration company whose main focus is on developing projects in Quebec and Ontario related to gold and elements essential for energy-related technologies. Today, the Company announced it has engaged CHF Capital Markets ("CHF"), a highly regarded Canadian firm headquartered in Toronto, as its investor relations partner.

Mr. Andre Gauthier, President & CEO of Matamec, commented, "We are pleased to retain CHF, as the firm has superior knowledge of the mining industry, as well as many decades of capital markets experience. This will be a true value-added partnership for Matamec."

Effective immediately, the services agreement (the "Agreement") is for a twelve-month period (the "Term"). Pursuant to the Agreement, CHF will notably conduct on behalf of the Company (the "Services"), in exchange for a monthly fee of $5,000, an investor relations outreach program (including road shows), featured articles about Matamec in its newsletter, social media outreach, and periodic communications with brokers and Company shareholders. The Parties have agreed to review the Agreement and Services following the initial six months of the Term at which time the Agreement may be terminated by Matamec. The Agreement remains subject to regulatory approval.

About CHF Capital Markets

CHF's effective role is to act as the public company's outsourced, low-cost equivalent to an internal investor relations department. CHF serves an international portfolio of TSX/TSX Venture and CSE listed companies, and others including private companies that may seek to list on North American Exchanges. CHF operates in a broad range of industries including mining exploration and producers, oil & gas, renewable energy and industrial services, high-tech, business solutions and products. The depth of capital market experience at CHF is formidable dating back to 1980.

About Matamec

Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Matamec Explorations Inc. is a junior mining exploration company with two main areas of focus: gold and elements that are essential for energy-related technologies with properties containing lithium, cobalt, nickel, PGE and REE among others. It is developing the Kipawa HREE JV deposit owned at 72% by the Company and 28% by Ressources Quebec (acting as agent of the Government of Quebec); and Toyota Tsusho Corp. (Nagoya, Japan) holds a 10% royalty on net profit in the deposit.

In addition to the activities in the energy sector, the Company is also exploring for gold, with properties located in the eastern area of the Hoyle Pond Mine in Timmins, as well as in Quebec's Plan Nord region in a parallel geological structure to the Casa Berardi Mine, in the same geological structure as the Eleonore Mine (in James Bay, QC), and just northeast of the former Troilus Mine.

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "scheduled", "anticipates", "expects" or "does not expect", "pursue", "targeted", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases that state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although Matamec has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from expected results described in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risk factors set out in the Company's year-end Management Discussion and Analysis dated December 31, 2015 and other disclosure documents available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and Matamec disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Matamec Explorations Inc.

Andre Gauthier

President

(514) 844-5252

info@matamec.com



CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume

CEO

+1 (416) 868-1079 x 231

cathy@chfir.com



